Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 130,431 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 130,431 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $51.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

