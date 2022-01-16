Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW opened at $118.26 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,901 shares of company stock valued at $21,202,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

