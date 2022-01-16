Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,140,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,173,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $447.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $567.19 and its 200-day moving average is $640.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.40.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.