Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $1,083,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $459,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $137.17 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average of $172.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 21,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $3,938,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 654,140 shares valued at $120,058,152. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

