Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 272 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NEM opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

