Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,294 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,294 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.20. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.