Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.65

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.65 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.27). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 18.85 ($0.26), with a volume of 200,666 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

