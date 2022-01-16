Morgan Stanley Lowers Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $207.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of HUBB opened at $200.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

