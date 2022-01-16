Morgan Stanley Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $253.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $175.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $103.88 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 935.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 359,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

