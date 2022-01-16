Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the December 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $210,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 61,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,300. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

