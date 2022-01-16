Morgan Stanley Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $26.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ACI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

