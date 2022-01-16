Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,194.

Shares of RXRX opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

