Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,000 U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.64% of U.S. Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

USEG stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 19.33%.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

