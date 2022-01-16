Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.26% of Level One Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 520.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

LEVL opened at $42.00 on Friday. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

