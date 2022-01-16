Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,419,000 after acquiring an additional 451,108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,714,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,468,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 105,262 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,098,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

OCSL opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

