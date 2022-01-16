Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 415,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000.

Shares of SPYC stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $37.94.

