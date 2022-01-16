Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $30,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $5,877,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $303,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $25.39 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

