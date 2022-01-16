Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2,051.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 145,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $361.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $218.58 and a one year high of $377.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.71.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.36.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

