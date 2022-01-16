MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0855 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $71,949.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.79 or 0.00337259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,924,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,904,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

