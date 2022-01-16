Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Down 3.3%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.52 and last traded at $57.52. 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $129,146.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,768 shares of company stock valued at $13,610,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 869,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,751,000 after buying an additional 103,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after buying an additional 735,554 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after buying an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.