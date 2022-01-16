Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

MNPR opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $37.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

