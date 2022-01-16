MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $541.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MDB opened at $396.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.29. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

