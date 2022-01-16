Monero Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,384.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $31,384.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.16 or 0.00511117 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

