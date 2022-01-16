Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.09

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 199863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

