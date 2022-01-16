Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOGO. TheStreet lowered Mogo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Mogo has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mogo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 128,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the second quarter worth about $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mogo by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,216 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Mogo by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mogo by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

