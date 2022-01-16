Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $553.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 341,759 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,033,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 312,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after buying an additional 89,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after buying an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

