Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1,064.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.66 and its 200 day moving average is $321.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $118,092,130 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

