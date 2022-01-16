MOBOX Price Tops $3.91 on Top Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $312.02 million and approximately $59.14 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00009073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00072743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07776351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00071291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,114.30 or 1.00106984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008254 BTC.

MOBOX Coin Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

