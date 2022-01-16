Mizuho Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $83.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Western Digital stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

