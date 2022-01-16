Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MMSMY remained flat at $$5.49 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

