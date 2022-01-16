Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCW. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,947,156,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,493,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

MCW stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 666,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.