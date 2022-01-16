MintMe.com Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,220.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $9,220.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,038.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.22 or 0.07705305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.28 or 0.00337571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00897053 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00074919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.97 or 0.00504141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00261155 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

