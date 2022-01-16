Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 258.8 days.
Mineral Resources stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.
About Mineral Resources
