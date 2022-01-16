Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 258.8 days.

Mineral Resources stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

