MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

