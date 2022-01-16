Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTPOF stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co engages in the provision of banking, financing, leasing, real estate, and stock brokering services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Treasury, Branch Banking, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer type loans and support.

