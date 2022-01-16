MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.38.

MET stock opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MetLife by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after buying an additional 1,517,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MetLife by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after buying an additional 1,360,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

