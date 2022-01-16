Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Shares of MRSN opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $37,638.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $153,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

