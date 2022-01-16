Melissa Weiler Acquires 4,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
