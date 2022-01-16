Melissa Weiler Acquires 4,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

