Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in December

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MZDAY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MZDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

