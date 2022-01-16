Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

