Matthew F. Mclaughlin Sells 35,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DV stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

