Matthew F. Mclaughlin Sells 35,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DV stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $48.42.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
