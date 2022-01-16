Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Update

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 265.7% from the December 15th total of 680,800 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.62. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.