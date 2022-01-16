Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $68,138.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.04 or 0.07748722 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00074914 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

