Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $114.58 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.80% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $114,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

