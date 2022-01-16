Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,966 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of Dollar Tree worth $116,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

