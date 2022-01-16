Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 28,663 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,216 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.97% of Citrix Systems worth $128,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 34,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $145.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

