Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target upped by Barclays from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.46.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,573 shares of company stock valued at $46,543,921. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

