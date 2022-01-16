Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$17.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRE. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Shares of MRE opened at C$11.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The stock has a market cap of C$935.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.70. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$15.55.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$897.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,686,560. Also, Director Terrence Lyons acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,995.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

