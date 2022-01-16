Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 489,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 108.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.81 and a 200 day moving average of $286.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

