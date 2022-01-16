Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57.

